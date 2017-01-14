Report: Raiders to file relocation papers requesting a move to Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders will file relocation papers with the NFL requesting a move to Las Vegas, according to reports.
Once that's done, the NFL owners are expected to vote on the move in late March. The Raiders would need approval from 24 of the league's 32 owners.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has said if his team does move to Las Vegas, it would play the next two seasons in Oakland while the stadium is being built.
