Paul Zeise: Steelers' Gay has always been underappreciated

There are only three Steelers remaining from the team that won Super Bowl XLIII against Arizona. Two of them are obvious – Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison – but the third probably requires some thought.
That would be William Gay, who is entering his 11th season in the NFL and 10th with the Steelers. Gay was a fifth-round draft choice and has always been somewhat of an undersized overachiever. It seems like he has hung around, waiting to be replaced by a younger, stronger, more athletic player, but it hasn't happened. He continues to win a starting job and has become one of the most consistent performers on the Steelers defense. He has proven to be versatile, playing in the slot and on the outside.
Gay is one of the most underappreciated Steelers in a long, long time. He has been far better and far more consistent than he gets credit for, and that's why he has been in the NFL for more than 10 seasons.
It isn't luck, either. It is a combination of hard work and an ability to overcome his limitations.
"I don't consider myself a survivor, I consider myself to be blessed," Gay said. "Every season is a blessing, but I have also worked hard. That's why I say I've been blessed. I just want to be a hard working, great teammate. I've always wanted people to know when they see No. 22 coming down the hill to the practice field or into a game that they are going to get his best effort, his maximum ability."
Gay's experience alone qualifies him as a team leader, especially considering how many young players the defense will rely on. He has been able to mentor the young defensive backs, such as Artie Burns, on the finer points of playing cornerback. He also can talk about what it's like to win a Super Bowl. Gay won his only Super Bowl ring in his second season, which was nine seasons ago. He did return to the Super Bowl in his fourth season, but the Steelers lost to Green Bay.
The desire to win another ring before he retires is part of what motivates him. The Steelers got to the AFC championship last season but lost. That disappointment fuels Gay. He said the Steelers believe they should be in the Super Bowl every season, and anything short is a failure.
"When you join the Steelers, you know that it's Super Bowl or bust," Gay said. "You step on that field in this organization there is only one goal that matters, to win that Super Bowl. I've been hearing that since '07 so you just appreciate it every year. It takes a lot of grinding and hard work. But every year from a young age until now, it's always the same – get to the Super Bowl."
Gay thinks the Steelers are good enough to win the Super Bowl, but it's way too early to start making declarations. He said there are a lot of factors – injuries, players performing to their potential, even the ball bouncing a team's way a few times – that will determine whether they get to the Super Bowl.
He said the one thing the Steelers can control is how hard they work on the practice field every day. He should know the value of hard work because it's the way he has approached every day of his career. It's also the main reason he has had such a longer and more productive run in the NFL than a lot of other bigger and more talented players.
Comments