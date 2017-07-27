Football? Basketball? Watch as kicker makes an amazing trick shot

Former Golden Valley High School kicker Adrian Trevino, who went on to kicker for Merced College and now is with the Philadelphia Soul of the Arena Football League, has been tearing it up on YouTube with a video featuring an amazing trick shot involving a football and a basketball hoop.
In the video, Trevino places a football flat on an outdoor basketball court, then steps on the left end of the ball with with full body weight, causing the ball to eventually spin on its end like a top.
Trevino then backs away and launches a soccer style kick that swishes through the hoop, some 25-30 yards away.
Whether he’s playing by football or basketball rules, it definitely should be worth more than three points.
