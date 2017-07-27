Adrian Trevino, right, kicks for the Merced College Blue Devils in 2007.
Adrian Trevino, right, kicks for the Merced College Blue Devils in 2007. marci stenberg Merced Sun-Star file
Adrian Trevino, right, kicks for the Merced College Blue Devils in 2007. marci stenberg Merced Sun-Star file

Football

Football? Basketball? Watch as kicker makes an amazing trick shot

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

July 27, 2017 1:54 PM

Former Golden Valley High School kicker Adrian Trevino, who went on to kicker for Merced College and now is with the Philadelphia Soul of the Arena Football League, has been tearing it up on YouTube with a video featuring an amazing trick shot involving a football and a basketball hoop.

In the video, Trevino places a football flat on an outdoor basketball court, then steps on the left end of the ball with with full body weight, causing the ball to eventually spin on its end like a top.

Trevino then backs away and launches a soccer style kick that swishes through the hoop, some 25-30 yards away.

Whether he’s playing by football or basketball rules, it definitely should be worth more than three points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like

Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like 0:49

Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017
Raiders fans in Modesto express opinions on move to Las Vegas 1:58

Raiders fans in Modesto express opinions on move to Las Vegas

View More Video