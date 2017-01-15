Comparing Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, side by side

Unreal throw.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 16, 2017
Unreal catch.@AaronRodgers12 & @JaredCook89 set up the game-winning FG!#GBvsDAL #GoPackGo https://t.co/dazHoV4VnL
Sunday’s matchup between Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys was a special one. Rodgers’ Packers rolled to a 21-3 lead in the second quarter, but Prescott rallied the Cowboys, and they tied the score, 28-28, with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 4:08 to play. Rodgers rallied his team to a go-ahead field goal with 1:33 left, but Prescott was up to the challenge. He drove the Cowboys into field-goal range, and they tied the score, 31-31, on a field goal with 35 seconds to go. Alas, the rookie left the veteran Rodgers too much time, and the Chico native guided the Packers to a game-winning field goal, and Green Bay prevailed, 34-31. Here is a look at the head-to-head matchup of quarterbacks:
Aaron Rodgers
Dak Prescott
Age
33
23
Years in league
12
Rookie
Attempts
43
38
Completions
28
24
Yards
356
302
Touchdown passes
2
3
Sacks
3
2
Interceptions
1
1
Quarterback rating
96.7
103.2
Source: ESPN.com
Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott: 1st pair of rookie teammates to have 300 Pass yds & 100 Rush yds in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/07xcleXyM3— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2017
Comments