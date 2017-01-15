Packers outlast Cowboys in wild NFC playoff game

Chico native Aaron Rodgers celebrates after his Green Bay Packers beat the Cowboys 34-31 on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The next stop for Green Bay: the NFC title game.
Ron Jenkins
The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) watches his 51-yard field goal sail through the uprights on the last play of the game against the Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
LM Otero
The Associated Press
Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams is pumped up after one of his five catches. Adams, a Fresno State product, had 76 receiving yards in Sunday’s 34-31 win over the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Cowboys fans pull for their team on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant catches a pass in front of Green Bay’s LaDarius Gunter on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins
The Associated Press
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott unloads the ball before being tackled on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant makes one of his two touchdown catches in front of Green Bay’s LaDarius Gunter on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Fans watch the seesaw game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
The Associated Press
The Cowboys’ mascot urges on the team on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott signals first down on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins
The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers ham it up for the camera on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Green Bay’s Davante Adams makes a catch in the second half on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott stretches before the game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Green Bay’s Micah Hyde shows his enthusiasm after intercepting a pass on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
The Associated Press
Dallas’ Dak Prescott fires a pass on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins
The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches a pass as Cowboys free safety Byron Jones defends on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys fan Alfonso Gonzalez, right, wears a cheese grater on his head as he waits to enter AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Monica Robledo, right, and Natalie Sanchez pose for a photograph before the Packers-Cowboys game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
LM Otero
The Associated Press
Green Bay running back Ty Montgomery (88) dives into the end zone for a touchdown on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Jared Cook (89) celebrate after a first-half touchdown on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
The Associated Press
A young Cowboys fan displays his affection for Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who wears No. 4.
Ron Jenkins
The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) steps out of bounds short of the goal line as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne defends on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins
The Associated Press
Green Bay’s Dean Lowry, right, chases Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) dives into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) tackles him during on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
LM Otero
The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix defends on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, bottom, is hit by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates after the Packers’ victory on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
LM Otero
The Associated Press