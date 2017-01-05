DirecTV-KCRA tussle a bummer for sports bars this weekend

The ongoing dispute between DirecTV and local NBC affiliate KCRA shows no signs of thawing and that’s bad news for some fans of the National Football League, who’ll have to leave home to watch Saturday’s NFC Wild Card game between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.
It’s even worse news for local sports pubs.
“My sports bar will be dead,” said Phillip Giambanco, co-owner of Bookies on Standiford Avenue in Modesto. “Most places I know of have DirecTV because of the sports packages. We have everything. We have to, we’re a sports bar.”
DirecTV is popular with sports fans because of its array of pro sports packages – NFL Sunday Ticket, MLB Extra Innings, NBA League Pass, NHL Center Ice – that allow viewing of out-of-market games.
Local subscribers to DirecTV lost access Sunday to KCRA 3 and KQCA MY58 after their parent company, Hearst Television, failed to reach a new agreement with the satellite TV provider.
In a release issued Sunday, Hearst Television took aim at DirecTV, saying it was seeking to obtain access to Hearst channels at “below market rates.”
The agreement between DirecTV and Hearst expired at midnight Dec. 31. Satellite companies are not allowed to broadcast TV stations without their consent.
Elliott Troshinsky, president and general manager of the local Hearst channels, noted that the channels are still available over the air for free. Viewers can determine what type of antenna they need at antennaweb.org.
DirecTV, a subsidiary of AT&T, offered this response in an email to The Bee:
“Hearst Television is preventing its local signals from reaching DIRECTV customers’ homes in 26 different cities unless Hearst receives a significant increase in fees just to allow those same families to watch shows available for free over-the-air and that the broadcast networks typically make available for free online and through new digital apps.”
Meanwhile, while these corporate giants slug it out, viewers are left with few options.
“We went to DirecTV because of the sports packages,” said Mike Souza, manager of Jams@209 in Turlock. “I hop they can negotiate something before Saturday.”
While Detroit and Seattle aren’t a huge draw in these parts, the game has appeal because it’s the only game on during that time slot and, as a playoff game, it has a domino affect with the other games.
Conceivably, if the feud lasts another week, the blackout could interfere with a Raiders playoff game.
“Now that’s a problem, because that’s one of our biggest pulls,” said Giambanco, who said he received a $100 rebate coupon from DirecTV because Sunday’s regular-season finale between Green Bay and Detroit was blacked out. “Any kind of the home team here at Bookies really pulls a large crowd. And we bank our whole day around that schedule. We schedule our servers, our cooks, everything, for those moments.”
“It will have a direct effect on our income that day.”
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps
