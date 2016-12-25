Pittsburgh Steelers rally to beat Baltimore Ravens, win AFC North

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) reaches the ball across the goal line for the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers beat Baltimore 31-27 to win the AFC North title.
A Steelers got her wish Sunday as her team managed to pull out a 31-27 win over Baltimore to clinch the AFC North title in Pittsburgh.
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon gives his gloves to a fan after his team’s loss to the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
A fan holds a photo of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (26) leaps into the end zone ahead of Baltimore Ravens strong safety Eric Weddle (32) on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (26) celebrates with Ramon Foster (73) after scoring a touchdown on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James (81) leaps over Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris (31) before being tackled by cornerback Tavon Young (36) on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Baltimore Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Baltimore Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) dives for the end zone for a touchdown on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) begins to celebrate with Eli Rogers (17) after scoring the game-winning touchdown on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs after a catch on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. Brown had 10 catches for 96 yards.
Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (28) gets past Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Dan McCullers-Sanders (93) on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
