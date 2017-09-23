Dieter Kurtenbach: Donald Trump made the Warriors' White House visit decision a no-brainer

The Golden State Warriors were going to discuss it as a team.

They were going to give the invitation to go to the White House to celebrate their championship with the president the due diligence that it deserved.

But the Warriors don't need to have that meeting anymore, because Donald Trump made their decision really easy Saturday morning:

The Warriors are not going to the White House.

If we want to trace it back, any chance of that happening was over the moment that Stephen Curry declared at Warriors media day on Friday that, simply, he didn't want to visit the White House for the now-customary championship photo op with the president:

"I don't want to go. That's the nucleus of my belief. If it was just me, it would be a pretty short conversation."

So on Saturday morning, Trump uninvited him in a tweet:

"Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

And if Curry can't go, then you can bet the rest of the Warriors aren't going to walk through the doors of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Truth be told, the Warriors were incredibly unlikely to go anyway. The whole "we'll decide it as a team" line that was pushed Friday was only a diversionary tactic. The team had already made its decision – even if it hadn't been given a proper floor vote.

Do the math:

Curry wasn't hesitating – he was a "no", and he'd been there since long before Friday. Kevin Durant was a "no" too. Andre Iguodala was literally a "hell nah." David West made it clear Friday that he was going to be a "no" without saying the word. Draymond Green was going to be a "no" (and probably a lot of other words) as well.

I'm not sure Klay Thompson really cared one way or the other.

(God bless him – much like Steve Kerr, if I could do it all over again, I'd be Klay.)

But you get the idea. The Warriors weren't going.

Even Zaza Pachulia was cool with the Warriors skipping the White House trip:

"I went to the white house – the Georgian white house, in my country. I saw the president. It was great. So no matter what happens, I still did it."

The White House knew it was going to be rejected. So much like when Trump disbanded his economic councils after CEOs left in droves following his comments on Charlottesville, Va., he tried to save face by rescinding Curry's invitation Saturday.

In turn, LeBron James called him a bum on Twitter.

The state of our union truly is strong...

Truth be told, Trump, with his inability to ever be the direct object in any sentence, did the Warriors a favor on Saturday.

The Warriors hadn't even been formally invited yet, but presuming an invitation would have come (who knows, now), the Warriors wouldn't have been set to visit the White House until late February – so no matter what kind of statement they put out following their meeting, no matter what comments were made between now and then, they were going to face six months of questions about the White House visit.

But Trump's tweet settled the matter once and for all.

The Warriors will put out a "if Curry can't go, we're not going" statement and that'll be that.

Easy decision.

And instead of breaking tradition and taking a stand against "division", they can now also take a stand for team unity. That's a huge public relations win for the Dubs.

Now, I never thought I'd say this, but with this effectively settled, maybe instead of more questions and comments about politics around the Warriors, can we stick to sports?