Modesto’s Adrian Oliver (2), shown shooting over a Boise State player in 2010 when he played for San Jose State, will offer a free basketball clinic on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.
Basketball

Modesto’s Adrian Oliver offers up free basketball clinic Saturday

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

August 03, 2017 1:01 PM

The Adrian Oliver Elite Training basketball camp will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Maddux Youth Center, 615 Sierra Dr., Modesto.

The camp is free to players in grades 2 through 12.

A session for younger players will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and one for older players will start at 1:30 p.m. and conclude at 3:30.

To reserve a spot, and to see what session best suits your player, contact program director Marissa Unpingco at 925-849-7683.

Oliver starred at Modesto Christian before going on to play NCAA basketball at the University of Washington and San Jose State. He played professionally overseas and in one preseason game with the Sacramento Kings.

In his three seasons at San Jose State, Oliver led the Spartans in scoring with 17.1, 22.5 and 24 points per game.

Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps

  Comments  

