Golden State’s Green named top NBA defender — is he the top dresser, too?

With Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green being named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year on Monday night in New York City, it gives the Bay Area all three awards given to defensive players in the three major sports – basketball, football and hockey.
.@MoneyGreen23 accepts the 2016-17 KIA NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/bK2wd1HfWE— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017
Green joins the Oakland Raiders’ Khalil Mack and the San Jose Sharks’ Brent Burns.
Khalil Mack has won the 2016 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, edging last season's Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller, by one vote. pic.twitter.com/uIZ3nPoPky— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2017
Though the Norris Trophy typically is given to the NHL defensemen with the best offensive production, it is, nevertheless, awarded exclusively to defenders ... and that makes a sweep for the Bay Area.
Brent Burns picks up Norris Trophy as NHL's top defenseman of 2016-17 https://t.co/8J68jJkdqx pic.twitter.com/WYVNKOicZr— theScore (@theScore) June 22, 2017
Major League Baseball does not give a single award for the game’s best defender, instead issuing Gold Gloves to the best defender at each position.
Catcher Buster Posey, second baseman Joe Panik and shortstop Brandon Crawford gave the San Francisco Giants three Gold Glove winners, more than any team in the major leagues.
Green, who just finished his fifth season in the NBA with a second championship and third straight trip to The Finals, averaged 6.6 defensive rebounds, 1.4 blocks and a league-best 2.0 steals per contest. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Green often guards larger players and smaller players than himself.
There’s no word as to whether Green was named the NBA’s best-dressed player. He sported a teal tuxedo jacket with a shawl collar, short pants and black slippers embossed with a skull and crossbones ... quite the fashion statement.
