Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year & Assist of the Year Award winner, Draymond Green, poses in the press room at the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36 on Monday, June 26, 2017, in New York. Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Basketball

June 28, 2017 2:01 PM

Golden State’s Green named top NBA defender — is he the top dresser, too?

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

With Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green being named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year on Monday night in New York City, it gives the Bay Area all three awards given to defensive players in the three major sports – basketball, football and hockey.

Green joins the Oakland Raiders’ Khalil Mack and the San Jose Sharks’ Brent Burns.

Though the Norris Trophy typically is given to the NHL defensemen with the best offensive production, it is, nevertheless, awarded exclusively to defenders ... and that makes a sweep for the Bay Area.

Major League Baseball does not give a single award for the game’s best defender, instead issuing Gold Gloves to the best defender at each position.

Catcher Buster Posey, second baseman Joe Panik and shortstop Brandon Crawford gave the San Francisco Giants three Gold Glove winners, more than any team in the major leagues.

Green, who just finished his fifth season in the NBA with a second championship and third straight trip to The Finals, averaged 6.6 defensive rebounds, 1.4 blocks and a league-best 2.0 steals per contest. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Green often guards larger players and smaller players than himself.

There’s no word as to whether Green was named the NBA’s best-dressed player. He sported a teal tuxedo jacket with a shawl collar, short pants and black slippers embossed with a skull and crossbones ... quite the fashion statement.

