Just because the Golden State Warriors don’t have a pick in the 2017 NBA Draft doesn’t mean that general manager Bob Myers won’t be a player Thursday night.
Basketball

June 22, 2017 8:50 AM

Pick-less Warriors out of NBA draft party? Don’t bet on it!

By Joe Cortez

The Golden State Warriors don’t have a pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, having traded away their first- and second-round choices to land Andre Iguodala prior to the 2013-14 season.

Utah owns the world champions’ first-round pick, while the second-rounder ended up with Atlanta.

That doesn’t mean the Warriors can’t jump into the fray, as Anthony Slater explained in the San Jose Mercury News:

“Last year, the Warriors gave Milwaukee $2.4 million for the 38th pick, where they snagged Patrick McCaw. This year, they’re angling to do something similar.”

According to Slater’s report, Golden State general manager Bob Myers has placed a big, red B next to the draft prospects names for whom the team would buy a pick.

The NBA’s limit for these type of transactions this year is $3.6 million. The league’s calendar year ends June 30 and the Warriors have their full allotment to spend.

One player on Golden State’s radar is 6-foot-3 Iowa State guard Monte Morris, one of several prospects to work out for the team.

According to an aggregation of mock drafts by IowaState.247.sports.com, Morris is expected to fall between picks 41 and 55.

Pay close attention when Philadelphia (four second-round picks: 36, 39, 46, 50) and Boston (three second-rounders: 37, 53, 56) are on the clock. Those Eastern Conference teams seem the likeliest partners.

  Comments  

