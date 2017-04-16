Dave Hyde: Whiteside rose from big-money question to Heat MVP

In the back of Hassan Whiteside's locker a series of photos were taped of him playing defense. In one, the 7-foot center is at the top of the key, guarding Charlotte's 6-foot guard Kemba Walker.
"See, I'm as low as he is," Whiteside says, meaning his textbook defensive stance.
In another, he's again out top, having switched on pick-and roll defense, the primary NBA play.
"Look at all that area behind me," he says, tapping the empty space in the lane to the basket. "I've got to get back to cover that, too."
There are a few other pictures of Whiteside on defense, covering someone, extending himself. All show a different facet of him fitting into a team concept. No pictures of him blocking shots. No muscle-flexing.
Maybe somewhere in these pictures is a clue of how Whiteside took the leap to being the Heat's most valuable player this year. Or maybe it's in another photo he keeps just below those of Ivan Drago, the crew-cutted villain of Rocky IV.
That remains Whiteside's favorite movie, the one where Rocky rises up and knocks out Drago.
"That's who I battle every game," he says looking at Drago. "Everybody's Drago I meet out there, every day."
There's this playfulness in Whiteside you don't want to disappear. Or maybe considering how he came out of "The Jungle," as these Heat players called their personal trips to the NBA, his taking on the Rocky persona is his truth.
"I'm getting there," Whiteside says of his game after this season. "I felt, personally, I look back and see myself getting where I want to be."
There were others who changed their narratives more. Goran Dragic went from trade bait to building block. Dion Waiters went from a disappointing fourth overall draft pick to a centerpiece. James Johnson went from a five-team, nine-year journeyman to a 6-9 playmaker.
But on a team without a central star, Whiteside was more important player of all. He allows them to play without a trademark power forward. He went from the center of a debate on the worthiness of a maximum contract to the center of wherever the Heat go now.
Don't listen to me on that.
Listen to opposing coaches.
Charlotte's Steve Clifford set up his defense to, "contain Whiteside from having his way." Washington's Scott Brooks said while the 3-point shooting was the Heat's offensive catalyst, "Whiteside is the guy you've got to keep an eye on."
A year ago, he led the league in blocks, only the question is without playing team defense. This year, he led the league at 14.1 rebounds a game.
"He does things you don't see a big man do very often," an Eastern scout said. "His footwork is pretty amazing, but his hands are what I keep coming back to. He probably saves two turnovers a game just with the passes he brings in."
The scout then added, "If he can just grow to be more consistent ..."
That's the difference between good and great in any pro league. But Whiteside was Exhibit A on why the Heat were right to play to win. They didn't make the playoffs. They have the 14th overall draft pick. They'll hope for a player to fit in their rotation.
But does Whiteside or anyone else make these strides on a team going nowhere in the second half of the season?
"Being more vocal was where I improve the most," he said. "I've always been a guy who tries to lead by example. But being more vocal this year. On the court, on defense, talking to guys. Off the court, too, getting to know them more – be a better teammate."
It's another summer of questions for Heat president Pat Riley. A year ago the big question was Whiteside. Could they give him the big money? How would the big money change him?
Yeah, it changed him.
"Made it matter even more," he said.
