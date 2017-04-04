Tim Kawakami: Did McGee,Warriors break an unwritten NBA rule? Probably

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams Pause

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:37 Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

2:32 Enochs girls win South Section Swim Meet; Britton doubles for Gregori boys

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa