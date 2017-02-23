NBA trade deadline – who got who?

There were no blockbuster deals at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Here is a look at the deals that did go down:
Thunder get Gibson, McDermott from Bulls
The Oklahoma City Thunder sent guards Cameron Payne (5.3 ppg., 2.0 apg.) and Anthony Morrow (5.8 ppg.) and center/forward Joffrey Lauvergne (5.7 ppg., 3.7 rpg.) to the Chicago Bulls for forwards Taj Gibson (11.6 ppg., 7.0 rpg.), Doug McDermott (10.2 ppg., 3.0 rpg.) and a 2018 second-round draft pick.
Tucker to Raptors
The Toronto Raptors sent center Jared Sullinger (3.4 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game), second-round picks in 2017 and 2018 and cash to the Phoenix Suns for forward P.J. Tucker (7.0 ppg., 6.0 rpg.).
"Phoenix gave me my shot." #Suns trade P.J. Tucker to #Raptors. pic.twitter.com/0yIxq5jrD4— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) February 23, 2017
Suns get Scott from Hawks
The Phoenix Suns sent a protected second-round pick and cash to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Mike Scott (2.5 ppg., 2.1 rpg.) and the draft rights to Cenk Akyol.
OFFICIAL: We have traded Mike Scott to Phoenix.— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 24, 2017
Details: https://t.co/EOAiSNl4bs pic.twitter.com/LCvGLuOfmZ
Lakers get Ennis
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired guard Tyler Ennis (1.9 ppg., 1.1 assists per game) and the draft rights to guard/forward Brad Newley from Houston for guard Marcelo Huertas (2.7 ppg., 2.3 apg.).
Nets get McDaniels from Rockets
The Brooklyn Nets acquired guard K.J. McDaniels (2.8 ppg.) from Houston for cash considerations.
OFFICIAL: Rockets complete trades of McDaniels & Ennis in separate transactions - https://t.co/LKXT6PInuX— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 24, 2017
Good luck K.J. and Tyler! pic.twitter.com/uAKpASOQw2
Hibbert to Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets traded a protected future second-round pick to the Milwaukee Bucks for center Roy Hibbert (5.2 ppg., 3.6 rpg.).
I really like Roy Hibbert. Five years ago.— Woody Paige (@woodypaige) February 23, 2017
Noel to Mavericks
The Philadelphia 76ers sent forward Nerlens Noel (8.9 ppg., 5 rpg.) to the Dallas Mavericks for center Andrew Bogut, forward Justin Anderson and a top-18 protected first-round draft pick.
Nerlens Noel puts Kaminsky on the floor for the easy score. pic.twitter.com/HlYiCNPvcw— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) February 14, 2017
