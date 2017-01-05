Bucks edge Knicks on Antetokounmpo's buzzer-beater, 105-104

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

1:54 Family speaks of hit and run victim

0:43 Preliminary hearing in murder case extended

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:14 See how past three days of getting through the mountains on I-80 looked

1:11 Modesto JC Men Drop Big 8 Opener