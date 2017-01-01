Youthful Bucks trio keys 116-96 rout of Bulls

Make it 3 for 3.
The Milwaukee Bucks used sensational performances from young stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker to beat the division-rival Chicago Bulls for the third time in December.
It was an early New Year's celebration as the Bucks danced, dunked and blocked their way to a 116-96 victory over the Bulls before a sellout United Center crowd.
Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks, seven assists and two steals, while Parker added 27 points and five rebounds.
Rookie point guard Malcolm Brogdon, making just his second NBA start, posted a triple-double with 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
Milwaukee (16-16) finished its week-long trip with a 2-2 record and sneaked past the Bulls (16-18) in the Central Division standings. The Bucks have dominated all three meetings with Chicago.
Jimmy Butler paced the Bulls with 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Doug McDermott had 13 points off the bench.
The Bucks pulled away with a huge fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulls, 36-20.
Chicago held a 51-49 halftime lead but Milwaukee rallied from an early 11-1 deficit.
Antetokounmpo had 15 points, five rebounds, five blocks, three assists and two steals in the first half and capped it with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
Helped by a pair of 3-pointers by Tony Snell, the Bucks zoomed to an 11-point lead in the third quarter.
But the Bulls cut their deficit as Jerian Grant and McDermott sank threes in a 10-2 Chicago run.
Antetokounmpo ended the quarter with his seventh block as he rejected Cristiano Felicio, leaving the Bucks with an 80-76 lead.
A three-point play by Antetokounmpo and fast-break dunk by Brogdon helped the Bucks push their advantage to eight points, and a left-handed layup by Brogdon gave Milwaukee an 89-79 lead.
Two free throws by Butler ended a 10-0 Bucks run and cut Milwaukee's lead to 90-81.
Parker took over in the fourth quarter, nearly posterizing Robin Lopez on a dunk attempt before being fouled. The Bucks forward also hit a fadeaway 3 from the corner as Milwaukee extended its lead.
