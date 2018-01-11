SF Giants still on the hunt for help in the outfield

FILE - In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 file photo, New York Mets' Jay Bruce drives in two runs with a double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh. Two people familiar with the negotiations say free-agent outfielder Jay Bruce is set to return to the New York Mets after agreeing to a $39 million, three-year contract. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 because the deal is pending a physical and no announcement had been made. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo