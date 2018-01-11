FILE - In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 file photo, New York Mets' Jay Bruce drives in two runs with a double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh. Two people familiar with the negotiations say free-agent outfielder Jay Bruce is set to return to the New York Mets after agreeing to a $39 million, three-year contract. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 because the deal is pending a physical and no announcement had been made.
FILE - In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 file photo, New York Mets' Jay Bruce drives in two runs with a double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh. Two people familiar with the negotiations say free-agent outfielder Jay Bruce is set to return to the New York Mets after agreeing to a $39 million, three-year contract. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 because the deal is pending a physical and no announcement had been made. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 file photo, New York Mets' Jay Bruce drives in two runs with a double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh. Two people familiar with the negotiations say free-agent outfielder Jay Bruce is set to return to the New York Mets after agreeing to a $39 million, three-year contract. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 because the deal is pending a physical and no announcement had been made. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo

San Francisco Giants

SF Giants still on the hunt for help in the outfield

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

January 11, 2018 03:32 PM



The San Francisco Giants remain on the prowl for a power-hitting outfielder after Jay Bruce signed with the New York Mets, inking a three-year, $39 million dollar deal that was $10 million more than the Giants offered, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The Gisnts also made a 3-year offer for OF Jay Bruce, but their offer was about $10 million less than the 3-year, $39 million contract Bruce received from the Mets. They remain in talks with the Pittsburgh Pirates for CF Andrew McCutchen. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports



Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As writer Grant Brisbee points out in the McCovey Chronicles,



it’s not certain how interested the Giants truly were in Bruce, who would’ve made a heavily left-handed lineup even more so. If the season started today, San Francisco would go to battle with an outfield of Jarrett Parker, Gorkys Hernandez and Hunter Pence.

San Francisco biggest splash this offseason has been acquiring third baseman Evan Longoria from Tampa Bay for center fielder Denard Span, heralded minor-league infielder Christian Arroyo and pitching prospects Matt Krook and Stephen Woods.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CHP Pursuit From Merced Ends In Crash

    Pursuit by Merced CHP of a stolen car end in head on crash near Empire, Ca.

CHP Pursuit From Merced Ends In Crash

CHP Pursuit From Merced Ends In Crash 1:17

CHP Pursuit From Merced Ends In Crash
Surveillance Footage: Alleged stabbing suspect at Modesto doughnut shop 0:19

Surveillance Footage: Alleged stabbing suspect at Modesto doughnut shop
Fatal hit-and-run in Modesto 1:00

Fatal hit-and-run in Modesto

View More Video