SF Giants still on the hunt for help in the outfield

The San Francisco Giants remain on the prowl for a power-hitting outfielder after Jay Bruce signed with the New York Mets, inking a three-year, $39 million dollar deal that was $10 million more than the Giants offered, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
The Gisnts also made a 3-year offer for OF Jay Bruce, but their offer was about $10 million less than the 3-year, $39 million contract Bruce received from the Mets. They remain in talks with the Pittsburgh Pirates for CF Andrew McCutchen. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports
As writer Grant Brisbee points out in the McCovey Chronicles,
it’s not certain how interested the Giants truly were in Bruce, who would’ve made a heavily left-handed lineup even more so. If the season started today, San Francisco would go to battle with an outfield of Jarrett Parker, Gorkys Hernandez and Hunter Pence.
San Francisco biggest splash this offseason has been acquiring third baseman Evan Longoria from Tampa Bay for center fielder Denard Span, heralded minor-league infielder Christian Arroyo and pitching prospects Matt Krook and Stephen Woods.
