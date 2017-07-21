Pablo Sandoval, who was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox last week, is expected to re-sign with the San Francisco Giants.
July 21, 2017

Think Red Sox fans are going to miss the Kung Fu Panda? Fat chance!

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

With rumors running rampant that the San Francisco Giants are set to pick Pablo Sandoval out of the Boston Red Sox’s garbage bin, not all Giants fans are fully behind the move. But Red Sox Nation seems united behind the franchise’s decision to cut bait.

Nicknamed the Kung Fu Panda for his decidedly endomorphic body type, Red Sox fans took to Twitter to poke fun of the Panda.

Sandoval, who helped the Giants win three world championships between 2010 and 2014, signed a five-year, $95 million contract with Boston before the 2015 season. But as in San Francisco, Sandoval drew criticism in Boston for his weight and lack of conditioning. He missed 36 games in his first season in Beantown and played in only three games in 2016. He’s played in just 32 games this year.

But with Eduardo Nunez drawing interest as the July 31 trade deadline approaches, the Giants could find themselves in need of a third baseman. And, should Sandoval recapture his stroke in the Bay Area, it will cost San Francisco next to nothing. The Red Sox still owe Sandoval nearly $50 million and the Giants can pick him up for the league minimum salary. That means San Francisco will be responsible for less than $1.5 million dollars of the $50 million still owed Sandoval should he play out the remainder of his current contract as a member of the Giants.

Sandoval’s signing by the Red Sox will go down as one of the biggest free agency busts in baseball history. He played just 161 games for the Red Sox in parts of three seasons, totaling 136 hits, 14 home runs and 59 RBIs with a .237/.286/.360 slash line. When it’s all said and done, Boston will have paid Sandoval more than $90 million for, in essence, one mediocre season of production.

