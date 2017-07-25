Does your team want A’s ace Sonny Gray? It’s going to cost you one of these

The Oakland Athletics are seeking a young center fielder in exchange for ace pitcher Sonny Gray before Monday’s MLB trade deadline, according to numerous reports.
BREAKING: Oakland A's delete tweet featuring tonight's lineup, claim "new lineup forthcoming". Sonny Gray was supposed to pitch tonight.— 12up (@12upSport) July 25, 2017
Columnist Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday that the A’s are interested in Yankees farmhands Estevan Florial (outfielder), Jorge Mateo (infielder) and pitcher Domingo Acevedo. Mateo is considered a player who could also excel in center.
High-ranking #Athletics official scouted #Yankees Double-A club on Monday; this backs up @Joelsherman1's report of talks on Sonny Gray. @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 25, 2017
Mike Axisa of CBSSports.com reports that the Yanks, Brewers, Dodgers, Braves, Astros and Cubs also are in the market for pitching and all have top center field prospects. Matthew Paras of the Washington Times is reporting that the Nationals figure to be in on the Gray sweepstakes, as well.
Of course, it won’t take JUST a center fielder to pry Gray from the A’s. Oakland wants a center fielder to be PART of any package for the oft-injured right-hander.
