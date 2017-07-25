Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray seems destined to be traded away before the Monday, July 31, 2017 MLB trade deadline.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray seems destined to be traded away before the Monday, July 31, 2017 MLB trade deadline. Aric Crabb TNS
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray seems destined to be traded away before the Monday, July 31, 2017 MLB trade deadline. Aric Crabb TNS

Oakland A's

Does your team want A’s ace Sonny Gray? It’s going to cost you one of these

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

July 25, 2017 4:58 PM

The Oakland Athletics are seeking a young center fielder in exchange for ace pitcher Sonny Gray before Monday’s MLB trade deadline, according to numerous reports.

Columnist Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday that the A’s are interested in Yankees farmhands Estevan Florial (outfielder), Jorge Mateo (infielder) and pitcher Domingo Acevedo. Mateo is considered a player who could also excel in center.

Mike Axisa of CBSSports.com reports that the Yanks, Brewers, Dodgers, Braves, Astros and Cubs also are in the market for pitching and all have top center field prospects. Matthew Paras of the Washington Times is reporting that the Nationals figure to be in on the Gray sweepstakes, as well.

Of course, it won’t take JUST a center fielder to pry Gray from the A’s. Oakland wants a center fielder to be PART of any package for the oft-injured right-hander.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A's manager Bob Melvin assesses strong debut by rookie pitcher Sean Manaea

A's manager Bob Melvin assesses strong debut by rookie pitcher Sean Manaea 1:38

A's manager Bob Melvin assesses strong debut by rookie pitcher Sean Manaea
Tenants of Condemned Building Offered Services 1:34

Tenants of Condemned Building Offered Services
Check out NASA's plan to follow alongside the upcoming solar eclipse 1:13

Check out NASA's plan to follow alongside the upcoming solar eclipse

View More Video