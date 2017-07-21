Are Athletics getting ready to trade yet another pitcher?

America’s favorite farm club – the Oakland Athletics – is at it once again.
Oakland already has traded relivers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Washington Nationals. Now, the A’s are shopping ace Sonny Gray as the July 31 trade deadline approaches.
A photo of Gray was the lead shot on the back page of the New York Daily News on Friday morning, with a headline that asked: “Sonny Days Ahead?”
The New York Yankees, who trail the first-place Boston Red Sox by 3½ games and hold a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the race for the American League’s second wild card, are in desperate need of pitching. Michael Pineda is out for the season with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, and ace Masahiro Tanaka has been wildly inconsistent.
According to a report by Simon Farber at MLBDailyDish.com, Oakland has named their price in the trade talks concerning Gray.
The Yankees, remember, pulled in a plethora of young talent last year when they dealt away relievers Andrew Miller and Aroldis Champman and outfielder Carlos Beltran before the deadline.
The Brewers, Astros, Braves and Indians also have shown interest in Gray, according to the Farber piece, which doesn’t name the players in which the A’s are interested.
However, a report in the New York Daily News by Mazzeo indicates the A’s are scouting Yankees prospects in Double-A Trenton, N.J. That could mean Oakland is interested in pitcher Domingo Acevedo, who has touched 103 mph on the radar gun, and infielder Jorge Mateo.
The Yankees obtained outfielder Clint Frazier (currently on the Yankees major league roster), infielder Gleyber Torres (who will require Tommy John surgery on his non-thowing elbow) and pitcher Justus Sheffield in last year’s deadline deals and the A’s interest could involve these players, as well.
