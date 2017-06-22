They’ve narrowed their choices to 3 stadium sites in Oakland. Where will A’s wind up?

A new stadium for the Oakland Athletics would generate more than $3 billion for the local economy over a 10-year period, according to a report released Wednesday by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.
The report takes into consideration three factors: construction spending, day-of-game spending by attendees and ballpark operations spending. Never mind that the A’s haven’t even made a choice on a site for a proposed stadium.
#Athletics appear to favor Peralta site for new #Oakland stadium.cvia @matierandross https://t.co/fvoIZI9Cfx pic.twitter.com/RAsfwfB7qI— SFChronicle (@sfchronicle) June 19, 2017
According to a Phil Matier and Andy Ross column in the San Francisco Chronicle, the A’s have narrowed their search for a new home in Oakland to three locations, but are leaning toward a 13-acre site that is currently home to the Peralta Community College District headquarters.
Wonder if the A’s make a play for the lot outlined in pink. Separated from Peralta site by an old railroad right of way (yellow line). pic.twitter.com/BpBtt1ppgB— Nick Mediati (@dtnick) June 22, 2017
Matier and Ross go on to point out that the Peralta site, just west of Laney College, is within walking distance of the Lake Merritt BART station, but that challenges remain.
“For one, Peralta Chancellor Jowel Laguerre says Laney’s faculty and students would probably put up a fight.” … And “Mayor Libby Schaaf, whose support is vital, likes a different site. She’s pushing for the team to relocate to Howard Terminal, north of Jack London Square.”
Working on a “how to fit a park into Peralta site” post. For those wondering about freeway proximity, there is Busch, 25 ft from I-55 ramp. pic.twitter.com/Yhp95kn9QI— newballpark (@newballpark) June 22, 2017
The current site of the Mausoleum, er, Coliseum remains in the running.
Veteran scribe Ray Ratto of Comcast Sports Bay Area – always happy to play the cynic – isn’t buying the pie-in-the-sky projections.
“The thing that struck me is not that (A’s president Dave Kaval) said it,” Ratto said on Wednesday’s edition of NBC Sports Bay Area’s ‘The Happy Hour.’ “Because vice presidents and owners say that nonsense all the time. It can’t be proven and most of the time it’s an absolute and abject lie. But it’s that so many people around here just took at it value … A’s will make $3 billion with new stadium. Really? How? ...
“Why would you do that when what you really need to do is keep expectations low for a while?”
The Coliseum, which opened in 1966, has been beset by problems that come with age. Most notably: faulty plumbing that caused sewage to back up into the dugouts at various times during recent seasons.
