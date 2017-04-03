Opening Day: A's 4, Angels 2

Oakland Athletics outfielder Khris Davis, left, celebrates with Stephen Vogt (21) after hitting a home run off Los Angeles Angels reliever JC Ramirez in the eighth inning Monday in Oakland. The A’s won 4-2.
Ben Margot
AP
Oakland Athletics’ Stephen Vogt, right, is congratulated by third base coach Chip Hale after hitting a home run off Los Angeles Angels starter Ricky Nolasco in the second inning Monday in Oakland.
Ben Margot
AP
Oakland Athletics outfielder Khris Davis swings for a home run off Los Angeles Angels reliever JC Ramirez in the eighth inning Monday in Oakland. It was his second homer of the game.
Ben Margot
AP
Oakland Athletics pitcher Kendall Graveman works against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning Monday in Oakland.
Ben Margot
AP
Oakland Athletics pitcher Kendall Graveman walks back on the mound after giving up a two-run homer to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, right, in the third inning Monday in Oakland.
Ben Margot
AP
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ricky Nolasco (47) is removed in the sixth inning Monday in Oakland.
Ben Margot
AP
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, right, celebrates with Kole Calhoun after hitting a two-run homer off Oakland Athletics starter Kendall Graveman in the third inning Monday in Oakland.
Ben Margot
AP
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout swings for a two-run homer off Oakland Athletics starter Kendall Graveman in the third inning Monday in Oakland.
Ben Margot
AP
Former Oakland A’s star and baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson throws out the ceremonial first pitch on the newly dedicated Rickey Henderson Field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Oakland.
Ben Margot
AP
Former Oakland A’s star and baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson waves to the crowd at the newly dedicated Rickey Henderson Field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Oakland.
Ben Margot
AP
Former Oakland A’s star and baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson smiles during a media conference at the newly dedicated Rickey Henderson Field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Oakland.
Ben Margot
AP
Former Oakland A’s star and baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson shares a light moment with former A’s pitcher Dave Stewart after a ceremony to dedicate Rickey Henderson Field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Oakland.
Ben Margot
AP