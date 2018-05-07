Hot-hitting Nuts back in Modesto for six-game homestand

The Modesto Nuts, the hottest team in the California League, return home for a six-game homestand starting Tuesday night.
Winners of four of their last five and eight of their last 11, the Nuts host the San Jose Giants for three games at John Thurman Field.
The Nuts fell to Lake Elsinore on Sunday, 8-3, to snap a four-game winning streak. They are in last place in the North Division, four games behind San Jose, Stockton and Visalia, who all are 18-13 and tied for first.
After playing San Jose, which includes a 4:05 p.m. start on Wednesday, the Nuts host Visalia for three games starting Friday.
Two of the games against the Rawhide — Friday and Saturday — feature a fireworks show after the contest.
Entering Tuesday's game, Modesto shortstop Bryson Brigman leads the league in hitting with a .385 average, including a .409 clip his last 10 games. Center fielder Gareth Morgan is tied for fourth in homers with seven. Third baseman Joe Rizzo is tied for first in RBIs with 26.
Starting for Modesto on Tuesday is right-hander Ljay Newsome (1-2), who won his last start on May 2, allowing four runs in six innings in the Nuts' 11-4 victory over Rancho Cucamonga. Pitching for San Jose is former Rocklin High star Logan Webb.
