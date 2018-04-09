Defending Cal League champs drop 3 of 4 to Lancaster in finals rematch

The defending California League champion Modesto Nuts dropped three out of four games to Lancaster in the season-opening series despite scoring 31 runs in the set.
A rematch of last year's Cal League final, in which the Nuts swept the Jayhawks in three straight to claim Modesto's first championship since 2004, Lancaster won the opener on Thursday 9-7 before the Nuts won 7-5 the following night. Lancaster won 9-8 on Saturday then closed out the series with a 14-9 win on Sunday.
The Nuts began a three-game visit to Inland Empire on Monday and will return home Thursday for the first of six games at John Thurman Field.
Outfielder Anthony Jimenez and third baseman Joe Rizzo, a late-season call-up to Modesto last season who went on to be named the MVP of the California League Championship Series, were the hitting stars for the Nuts over the first four games.
Jimenez rapped out five hits in 12 at-bats, including a home run, triple, double and six runs batted in. Rizzo was 8 for 18 with six RBIs.
First baseman Nick Zammarelli was 8 for 20 in the series with three doubles and second baseman Donnie Walton was 6 for 16 with a home run and two RBIs. Walton banged out four hits in the Nuts' victory Friday. Gareth Morgan was 2 for 5 with four RBIs, including a two-run home run, in the series' third game.
In the series finale, seven Modesto players -- Rizzo, Zammarelli, Walton, Morgan, outielder Logan Taylor, catcher Manny Pazos and infielder Kevin Santa -- collected two hits apiece. Rizzo and Taylor each drove in three runs.
Left-hander Ariel Miranda picked up the win for the Nuts on Thursday, going five innings and allowing seven hits, striking out five and walking two. Miranda gave up five runs, but only one was earned. Right-handed reliver David McKay struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief, while right-hander Seth Elledge fanned two in 1 1/3 innings of work. Righty Wyatt Mills picked up his first save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.
Erasmo Ramirez started and went three innings on Saturday, yielding four hits and one earned run while fanning three and walking one.
Nuts season-opening homestand
The defending California League champion Modesto Nuts begin a seven-game homestand, their first of the 2018 season, on Thursday at John Thurman Field:
Thursday vs. Visalia, 7:05 p.m.
Friday: vs Visalia,7:05 p.m.
Saturday: vs. Visalia, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday: vs. Visalia, 7:05 p.m.
Monday: vs. Stockton, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday: vs. Stockton, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday: vs. Stockton, 7:05 p.m.
