Dodgers' roster reflects LA's diverse fan base

Rusty Kuntz on how retrieving a beach ball led to a great catch

Royals first-base coach Rusty Kuntz shared several baseball stories with Lee Judge of the Judging the Royals blog during spring training. Here is one of them: When Kuntz was an outfielder for the Chicago White Sox, he went to grab a beach ball that fell on the field at old Comiskey Park. Even though he forgot to call timeout, it wound up being the right move. Video by John Sleezer, jsleezer@kcstar.com