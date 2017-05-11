Modesto Nuts never lead in loss at Lancaster

The Modesto Nuts’ bats, loud and dramatic Tuesday night, were contained 24 hours later in a 5-3 loss at Lancaster.
It was the Nuts’ first loss in five games to the JetHawks, who feature many players who wore the Modesto uniform last year.
Wes Rogers and Wilson Soriano, two of the former Nuts (20-13), drove in runs in the fourth inning that put Lancaster (15-18) ahead to stay.
Lambert (1-3) retired eight in a row at one point and allowed only five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Huascar Brazoban retired Modesto in order in the ninth for his fifth save.
Modesto drew even 1-1 in the second on Donnie Walton’s bases-loaded walk. The Nuts cut into a 5-1 deficit in the seventh on Daniel Torres’ sacrifice fly and Braden Bishop’s run-scoring single. Modesto hurt its cause with four errors.
Starter Reggie McClain (4-2) gave up nine hits and four earned runs in six innings. Ricky Eusebio accounted for two of Modesto’s seven hits.
The Nuts opened the seven-game road trip Tuesday night with a season-high 18 hits and four runs in the ninth for a 15-13 win.
