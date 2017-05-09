Comeback: Nuts rally in ninth for wild win at Lancaster

The wind blew toward the fences at 26 mph. The teams combined for 33 hits. The lead toggled back and forth like a ping-pong match.
Just another Tuesday night at The Hangar, the gusty home of the Lancaster JetHawks.
The Modesto Nuts supplied the final push with four runs in the ninth inning for a wild 15-13 victory. Two-run singles by Gianfranco Wawoe and Eric Filia (4-for-5) put Modesto – owner of a 20-12 record, the best in the California League – ahead to stay.
Spencer Herrmann retired Lancaster in the ninth for his first save, striking out Roberto Ramos with a runner at third for the final out. Lancaster (14-18) gave up its ninth blown save of the season.
Modesto, winner of five of its last six to lead the North Division by two games, trailed 6-0 after four innings. The Nuts answered to lead 9-6, only to again fall behind on Brendan Rogers’ grand slam.
18 Season-high hits for the Nuts
A walk to Joe DeCarlo, a hit-batsman by Ricky Eusebio and a single by Jordan Cowan fueled Modesto’s ninth off reliever Salvador Justo (2-4). Wawoe’s single tied it and, after the JetHawks summoned reliever Alexander Guillen, Filia grounded a 3-2 pitch up the middle for the go-ahead hit.
Matt Walker (2-0) got the win in relief. Starter Anthony Misiewicz allowed six earned runs in five innings.
The Nuts totaled a season-high 18 hits, and Eusebio (3-for-4, 4 runs) homered for the third time in the last four games.
Comments