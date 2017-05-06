Baseball

May 06, 2017 2:46 AM

Cowan RBI single produces Modesto Nuts’ walkoff win in 10th

Modesto Bee Staff

The Modesto Nuts seemingly find new ways to win every night.

They discovered another path to victory during Friday night’s 10-inning 1-0 thriller over the Lake Elsinore Storm (13-16). With two out and no one on, Braden Bishop doubled to right and scored on Jordan Cowan’s single to center. A crowd of 3,811 at Thurman Field enjoyed the post-game fireworks after they watched the Nuts (18-11) build on their California League-best record.

Bishop, Modesto’s centerfielder and leadoff man, has scored 35 runs. The last one resulted in the Nuts’ third extra-inning victory without a loss

3-0 Modesto’s record in extra innings

Starting pitchers Reggie McClain of Modesto and the Storm’s Eric Lauer dominated. McClain, who took a 4-1 record into the game, struck out 10 and allowed only four hits in seven impressive innings. He took charge after pitching out of a jam in the first.

Reliever Matt Walker turned in two solid innings and Spencer Herrmann (1-1) gave up a hit in the 10th but struck out his final two batters. Lake Elsinore’s Jose Castillo (1-2) took the loss.

The four-game series continues Saturday night at 7:05, followed by a Sunday game at 2:05 p.m.

  Comments  

