Bounceback: Nuts rebound for 4-3 win in rubber game of SJ series

Winning one-run games carry importance, especially the day after disappointing losses.
The Modesto Nuts bounced back for a 4-3 victory Wednesday afternoon at San Jose, less than 24 hours after they blew a five run lead and lost 11-7.
Relief pitcher Lukas Schiraldi earned his second save the hard way. He opened the ninth inning by plunking Jonah Arenado, who advanced on Schiraldi’s wild-pitch strikeout of T.J. Bennett. With the tying run in scoring position, Schiraldi struck out Connor Sabanosh and induced a ground ball to third baseman Logan Taylor, who dove to make the game-ending play.
The Nuts (16-11), who remain in first place in the California League’s North Division, won two of the three-game series at Municipal Stadium.
Modesto broke a 3-3 tie with a two-out rally in the eighth. Chris Mariscal walked with the bases loaded after Arturo Nieto walked and advanced on Austin Grebeck’s single and a walk to Braden Bishop.
The Nuts drew even 1-1 in the fifth on Bishop’s RBI single, then took a 3-1 lead in the sixth on Donnie Walton’s RBI single and Grebeck’s sacrifice fly.
16-11 The Nuts’ record
Modesto starter Pablo Lopez (2-2) went six innings though he allowed a solo homer to Ryan Howard in his final inning. Joe Pistorese gave up a run in two innings work. Yordy Cabrera (1-1), who replaced San Jose starter Conner Menez, took the loss. The Nuts won despite stranding 13 baserunners.
Tuesday night amounted to a chance missed by the Nuts. For the second straight game, they dominated the early innings. Starter Nick Neidert did not enjoy his best game but exited with a 5-3 lead after five innings.
Modesto still led 7-5 when San Jose erupted for six runs in the seventh off Kody Kerski (1-2). Run-scoring doubles by Gio Brusa and Daniel Carbonell tied the game, and Arenado put the Giants ahead to stay with a two-run double. Matt Winn added the exclamation point with a two-run homer.
Joe DeCarlo singled three times and drove in two runs for Modesto. Eric Filia drove in two runs and Bishop went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.
San Jose’s David Owen (1-0) pitched the final three innings for the win. The Giants snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Nuts welcome Lake Elsinore to Thurman Field for the start of a four-game series Thursday night. After that series, Modesto hits the road for nine of the next 12 games.
