Wawoe drives in three, Modesto Nuts blank Inland Empire

Good pitching, combined with Gianfranco Wawoe’s hot bat, worked perfectly Thursday night for the Modesto Nuts.
Nick Neidert (2-0), Spencer Herrmann and Matt Walker put together a four-hit shutout as Modesto stopped Inland Empire 6-0 at Thurman Field to split the four-game series. Neidert struck out five and allowed two hits in five innings.
Wawoe became the first California League hitter to reach 20 RBIs, thanks to his RBI single in the seventh and two-run triple off the wall in left in the eighth. Earlier in the eighth, Donnie Walton blasted a solo home run to right-center.
Modesto (13-8), leading the North Division, jumped in front 2-0 in the first on run-scoring singles by Logan Taylor and Chris Mariscal. Inland Empire starter Jaime Barria (1-2) took the loss.
The Nuts welcome Visalia for a three-game series beginning Friday night.
