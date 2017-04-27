Nuts ignite after Inland Empire miscues for come-from-behind win

The Modesto Nuts trailed 4-0 and appeared to be fast-tracking toward a third straight loss Wednesday night.
They countered, however – with some help from Inland Empire – and eventually defeated the 66ers 6-5 at Thurman Field.
Modesto (12-8) scored the eventual winning run in the sixth on Braden Bishop’s ground ball fielder’s choice which scored Daniel Torres. An error, Inland Empire’s fourth of the game, and a passed ball figured in the rally.
The Nuts’ bullpen picked up starter Nathan Bannister. Joey Strain (1-1) tossed three innings of shutout relief and struck out two. Lukas Schiraldi blanked the 66ers over the last two innings and retired the visitors in order in the ninth for his first save. Schiraldi has not yet allowed a run in seven appearances this season.
12-8 Modesto’s record after its win Wednesday night
Modesto launched its comeback with three runs in the third. Two errors and a passed ball fueled the rally after singles by Torres and Eric Filia. Logan Taylor brought home a run on a sacrifice fly.
The Nuts drew even 5-5 with two in the fourth. Another Inland Empire error helped the Nuts, who scored on Bishop’s sacrifice fly and a hit by Gianfranco Wawoe.
Inland Empire’s Jake Yacinich hit an inside-the-park homer in the fourth off Bannister.
Modesto can split the four-game series with a win over Inland Empire on Thursday night. Visalia comes to Thurman for a three-game series starting Friday night.
