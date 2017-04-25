Eusebio homers again but Modesto drops 2nd straight to 66ers

The Modesto Nuts came home hot. The Inland Empire 66ers arrived cold. So far, both teams have reversed course.
The Nuts’ early-season momentum has been stemmed by the 66ers, who’ve dealt Modesto back-to-back losses, the latter a 7-2 setback before 1,328 Tuesday night at Thurman Field.
Ricky Eusebio stroked a two-run homer for the second straight night, but that was all Modesto (11-8) managed on offense. The Nuts totaled only four hits and struck out 11 times.
Modesto’s Reggie McClain (3-1) recorded his third straight solid start but wasn’t sharp in the early innings. Inland Empire built a 3-0 lead, two on run-scoring hits by Jordan Serena. McClain eventually retired his final seven batters and struck out four in six innings work.
11 Nuts hitters who struck out Tuesday night
Eusebio homered to left-center after Braden Bishop’s fielder’s choice in the third. It remained a one-run game until Nuts reliever Art Warren struggled through a sloppy four-run ninth.
Inland Empire (8-11) gained momentum behind starter Luis Penn (1-2), who allowed only one other hit besides Eusebio’s homer in five innings. Jeremy Rhoades closed the game emphatically with four strikeouts in the final two innings.
Bishop went 0-for-4 to end his 16-game hitting streak.
The Nuts and the 66ers continue their four-game series Wednesday night. Visalia comes to Thurman for a three-game series beginning Friday night.
