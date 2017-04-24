Modesto Nuts, so far, show life under Mariners ownership

The sample size is tiny and change happens quickly in baseball, but this much we already know: The Modesto Nuts have made a good first impression.
The timing can’t be better. This is the Nuts’ first season under the banner of the Seattle Mariners, who not only moved their California League affiliate here from Bakersfield but also purchased majority interest in the club.
Modesto enjoyed its 12-year tenure with the Colorado Rockies, who moved their Cal League team to Lancaster. But after reaching the playoffs in eight of their first nine seasons in Modesto, the Rockies-managed Nuts failed to reach .500 in their final three seasons.
Mariners officials walked into Thurman Field after last season with a promise – to place value on winning as well as player development. To prove their point, every Seattle minor-league affiliate qualified for the postseason.
The 2017 Nuts consist largely of players from Clinton, Iowa, which reached the Midwest League finals, and Bakersfield, which advanced to the Cal League semifinals.
11-6 Modesto Nuts’ record going into this week
So far, Modesto looks like a team comfortable with winning. Their impressive three-game sweep last weekend at Visalia – by a combined 27-9 – signals early-season confidence.
Before their 9-3 loss to Inland Empire on Monday night at Thurman Field, the Nuts had won four in a row and had built an 11-6 record, the league’s best.
“Any time you’re successful you want to carry it over and build on it. We did a good job setting the bar where we wanted it to be,” said Braden Bishop, Modesto centerfielder and leadoff hitter on Monday. “We put winning above everything else. Just like last year, we gotta build on it this year as well.”
Bishop, a former star at the University of Washington, has been the catalyst. Entering this week, he was second in the league in average (.377) first in runs scored (23) and also built a 16-game hitting streak. Gianfranco Wawoe also is off to a fast start with 15 RBIs, second in the league.
“I think we’ve got a good group, a group that likes to hit. We like to get that next guy to the plate,” Bishop said. “We have our system of positive team plate appearances and our have definitely bought into it.”
The winning streak was significant, given the fact Modesto didn’t win three straight last year until late June. The Nuts were the last full-season minor-league team to string together three straight.
“We have a lot of fun together,” Modesto manager Mitch Canham summarized. “And we do a good job picking each other up.”
Notes – Bishop, given another chance to extend his hitting streak to 16 games after a two-out walk in the ninth to Jordan Cowan, delivered an RBI single. .... Ricky Eusibio’s two-run homer in the first was the Nuts’ seventh homer in their last four games. ... Inland Empire, 6-11 going into the game, took the lead to stay on Luis Valbuena’s two-run double in the fifth. Valbuena is rehabbing a hamstring injury before his return to the Angels. ...Modesto starter Anthony Misewicz (0-1) struggled. The lefty gave up nine hits and six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. ... Joe DeCarlo’s infield error in the seventh was Modesto’s first in four games. DeCarlo joined the team last weekend from extended spring training. He replaced outfielder Austin Grebeck who was sent to spring training. ...Modesto, after its four-game series against Inland Empire, welcomes Visalia to Thurman Field for three games starting Friday night.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
