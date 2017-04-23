Modesto Nuts pound Visalia 12-4 for third straight win

It’s far too early for any rash pronouncements, but check out the first California League team to reach 10 wins.
The Modesto Nuts (10-6) reached that modest milestone with their third straight victory, a 12-4 thrashing of the Visalia Rawhide on the road Saturday night.
Gianfranco Wawoe’s grand slam in the seventh inning settled the outcome. Braden Bishop, Chris Mariscal and Joey Curletta scored ahead of Wawoe to increase the Modesto lead to 12-2.
3 The Nuts’ winning streak
Modesto took the lead to stay on Donnie Walton’s first homer of the season, a three-run shot in the fourth. The Nuts added three runs in the fifth on Bishop’s RBI single and Curletta’s two-run homer.
Nick Neidert started for Modesto and struck out four in four innings. Kody Kerski (1-1) pitched two innings of scoreless two-hit relief, striking out five. Visalia starter Trevor Simmons (1-1) absorbed the loss.
Modesto will seek a three-game sweep of the series Sunday afternoon. The Nuts begin a homestand Monday night against Inland Empire.
