Seven, in the sixth, is lucky number in Nuts win at Visalia

The Modesto Nuts sent 11 men to the plate in the sixth inning Friday night. Seven of them scored to make their first game at Visalia a success.
The offensive explosion carried the Nuts to an 8-4 win over the Rawhide and locked both teams’ records at 9-6. Seven of Modesto’s 15 hits were bunched during the big sixth.
The Nuts trailed 2-1 before they chased Visalia starter Ivan Pineyro (0-2). Joey Curletta doubled and scored the tying run on Gianfranco Wawoe’s double, followed by another hit by Jordan Cowan. The Nuts took the lead to stay on Ricky Eusebio’s single and, after Daniel Torres’ was hit by a pitch, Eric Filia singled home two.
Braden Bishop singled and, after another Modesto run on a wild pitch, Logan Taylor – who opened the inning with an innocent popup – singled up the middle for two RBIs.
11 Nuts batters during marathon sixth inning
Modesto’s Nathan Bannister (1-1) went five innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing seven hits and two earned runs. Grant Heyman homered off Bannister in the third to give the Rawhide a 2-1 lead.
Joey Strain shut down Visalia with three innings of shutout relief and Matthew Festa gave up two runs in the ninth. Curletta went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the second. Wawoe was 3-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 10 games.
The three-game series at Visalia will continue with games Saturday night at 7:05 and Sunday afternoon at 2:05.
