Modesto Nuts top Stockton to split four-game series

Call it even, at least for now, between the Stockton Ports and the Modesto Nuts.
Modesto jumped to an early 3-0 lead and made it stand for a 3-2 win and a split of the four-game series Thursday afternoon at Thurman Field. Both teams are 8-6.
Gianfranco Wawoe, off to a good start with the Nuts, delivered a two-out RBI single in the first to put Modesto in front. Braden Bishop led off with a single and stole second off Stockton starter Casey Meisner (1-3).
Bishop also ignited Modesto’s two-run third with a double and eventually scored on Logan Taylor’s sacrifice fly. The Nuts tacked on the third run on Joey Curletta’s double to left.
8-6 The Modesto Nuts’ record
Starter Reggie McClain (3-0) gave up four hits and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings. Stockton closed the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth on Tyler Ramirez’s two-run single.
Nuts relievers Spencer Hermann and Matt Walker preserved McClain’s win with 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief. Walker retired six of seven batters to earn his first save.
Modesto leaves town for a three-game series beginning Friday night at Visalia. The Nuts then return for a seven-game homestand Monday night against Inland Empire.
