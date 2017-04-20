Modesto Nuts bats quiet during 5-2 loss to Stockton

Few teams win on only two hits, as the Modesto Nuts learned Wednesday night.
Two doubles, one in the first by Braden Bishop and another in the ninth by Gianfranco Wawoe, spanned the Modesto attack in a 5-2 loss to the Stockton Ports at Thurman Field.
The Nuts (7-6), 2-4 vs. Stockton, drew even in the third when Stockton third baseman Mikey White III muffed Joey Curletta’s grounder. Bishop and Chris Mariscal, both who reached on walks, scored.
But after that play, Ports starter A.J. Puk and Boomer Biegalski (1-0) combined to retire 18 in a row. Biegalski sent down all 12 he faced for the win.
2 Hits Wednesday night by the Nuts
Stockton (8-5) broke the tie in the seventh on Eli White’s two-run double off Kody Kerski (0-1). Joe Pistorese yielded a solo homer by Seth Brown in the eighth.
Nuts starter Anthony Misiewicz struck out four and allowed only three hits in five innings. Stockton took a 2-0 lead on Brown’s two-run double in the third.
Modesto will try to salvage a split of the four-game series Thursday afternoon at 2:05. The Nuts travel to Visalia for a three-game series beginning Friday night.
