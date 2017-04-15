Modesto Nuts thrash Lancaster for second straight night

The Modesto Nuts so far have enjoyed low-stress nights at Thurman Field.
They’re 2-0 at home after Friday night’s 9-2 thrashing of the Lancaster JetHawks (3-6). All nine batters in the Nuts’ lineup scored as the Nuts (5-4) crept above the .500 mark.
Lancaster starter Carlos Polanco (0-1) lasted only 2/3s of an inning after a fit of wildness resulted in two Modesto runs.
The Nuts pulled away with five runs in the third, thanks in part to three JetHawk errors. Arturo Nieto drove in two with a double and Branden Bishop and Chris Mariscal also had run-scoring doubles.
Modesto starter Roger McClain (2-0) responded well to the lead. He allowed seven hits and struck out two over six innings, though he allowed a solo home run by Sam Hilliard in the sixth. Hilliard finished a triple shy of the cycle.
The Nuts’ bullpen closed the game with three shutout innings.
Modesto will enjoy a rare Sunday off-day before the Stockton Ports come to Thurman for a four-game series beginning Monday night. After the Nuts opened the season with seven road games, they embarked on a 14-of-17 run at home.
