As Nuts embark on new era: Did Mariners end valley drought?

Chris Ambler scanned the swirling clouds as he watered the infield dirt. Five hours before the first pitch, Mother Nature threatened to upstage Ambler’s hose.
“I’m feeling the butterflies, too,” he said. “It’s Opening Night.”
Ambler, the head groundskeeper for the Modesto Nuts, had a good feeling about Thursday night’s home opener. The morning rain gave way to occasional sun, good news for a professional baseball team anxious to make a good impression.
The weather gods smiled on Thurman Field long enough for the Nuts to coast past the Lancaster JetHawks 8-0. Anthony Misiewicz, Matt Festa and Art Warren combined for a two-hit shutout, and Logan Taylor’s fourth hit was a two-triple, the prelude to post-game fireworks. The Nuts knotted their record at 8-8 while 3,412 reduced the chill with winter gear and blankets.
The Seattle Mariners, the new baseball bosses of the Nuts, have unpacked some major-league mojo. How can you argue with a franchise that, since it signed on the dotted line with Modesto last September, brought the rainy Northwest with them?
Winning ballgames and entertaining local baseball fans would have been plenty. But knocking the drought sideways was above and beyond the call of duty. Who knew?
Then again, it is a season of change with the Nuts and the California League, the collection of teams that have matched up with Modesto since 1946.
69 Remaining home games for the Nuts
Ambler, 24, qualifies as a handy metaphor. One of the agreements in the Nuts’ 10-year lease with the City of Modesto, signed in January, is that the baseball company will maintain the field for the first time.
“Player safety and fan safety is always No. 1,” Ambler said. “It’s my job and my responsibility to make sure no one leaves with a twisted ankle or anything worse.”
Ambler, from Walla Walla, Wash., prepared for the job with two years of grounds crew work at Safeco Field, home of the Mariners. Not long after his arrival, he laser-graded Thurman’s infield, seeded some ryegrass and worked on the lips and edges of the playing surface. The Mariners no doubt noticed, given their taking over majority team ownership.
Meanwhile, Cal President Charlie Blaney wore a wide grin. That may seem odd considering the Cal League’s shrinkage to eight teams, the first time it’s dipped below 10 teams since 1985. The league lost High Desert and Bakersfield, the latter a charter member since 1941.
Blaney is a baseball lifer employed by the Los Angeles Dodger organization for 32 years before he became league president in 2010. He stressed something important about the remaining eight: All are based on the West Coast.
“We tried really hard for seven years to get a new stadium for Bakersfield. We just couldn’t get it done,” Blaney said. “But those teams that relocated to the Carolina League made the California League stronger. We have eight solid franchises, all from the West Coast. This makes a lot of sense and makes us the strongest we’ve been in the league’s 75-year history.”
It didn’t sound like spin from Blaney. He also had kind words for Modesto, which undergoes only its second affiliation switch in 42 years.
“Modesto’s stability in its front office and its standing in the league is great to see. Stanislaus County has supported this successful operation,” Blaney said. “The city has done a great job improving the stadium.”
Fans with an appetite will enjoy Wally’s Wagon, a food truck parked on the park’s first-base side, and Taco Tuesdays. For those seeking to mix health and relaxation with ballpark fun, yoga sessions are scheduled before three games. Yes, Thurman is a full-service ballyard.
On the field, baseball dished its usual helping of irony. Knowledgable Nuts fans will know this: Many of the JetHawks were the Nuts last year before the Colorado Rockies relocated their High-A team. And isn’t Lancaster’s wind-blown Hangar the Cal League’s answer to Coors Field?
Lancaster manager Fred Ocasio, Modesto’s leader the last two seasons, waved to friends during batting practice. Not often is the opposing manager more at home than the home team--at least until the game started.
“It’s real good to be back in Modesto,” Ocasio said. “I like going to a place where I know people. I think these gray pants make me look skinnier than the Modesto pants.”
If Ocasio feels like he’s lost weight, that’s fine. After all, it’s Home Opening Night. That Ambler was a little late chalking the batter’s box and lines is forgiven.
It’s baseball season. Enjoy.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
