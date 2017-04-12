Modesto Nuts, after road trip, celebrate home opener Thursday

Modesto’s boys of summer have arrived and not a day too soon.
The Modesto Nuts, a unique collection of baseball talent which will share clubhouses, dugouts and buses for the next five months, make their 2017 home debut Thursday night against the Lancaster JetHawks at John Thurman Field.
Professional baseball has been played in town for about a century, and the local team has been a member of the California League since 1946. What fans have enjoyed over the years is the close-up view of dreams in the making. Some will be realized, some dashed, but all will be watched during another hot summer.
The Nuts opened with a seven-game road trip – they were 3-3 going into Wednesday night’s game against the Stockton Ports – and they’re anxious to perform in front of a home crowd. No matter the age or the experience, ballplayers and coaches anticipate the home opener like kids awaiting Christmas.
“It’s still something I look forward to. I’ll have family in the stands,” Nuts manager Mitch Canham said. “Things like putting on the home jersey for the first time, you feel the butterflies, you have people rooting for you instead of against you. A lot of great things are ahead.”
The first game also marks Modesto’s introduction to the Nuts under the banner of the Seattle Mariners. The Nuts were affiliated with the Colorado Rockies for the last 12 years before Minor League Baseball realigned its Advanced Class A leagues. Bakersfield and High Desert dissolved its teams as the California League shrank to eight ballclubs, the first time it’s dipped below 10 since 1985.
Modesto inherited Seattle’s Cal League team which played in Bakersfield last year. The Nuts and the Mariners agreed to a four-year player development contract last September, cementing only the second change Modesto has made in the last 42 years. The Mariners also purchased a majority interest in the franchise.
Meanwhile, the Rockies switched their team to Lancaster. Which means the Nuts open against many of the players who wore “N-U-T-S” across their chest a year ago.
That won’t matter, of course, to today’s Nuts. They come from 13 states, including Venezuela (pitcher Pablo Lopez and catcher Arturo Nieto) and Curacao (infielder Gianfranco Wawoe). They’ll play 14 of their next 17 games at home, giving them time to confirm living arrangements for the upcoming season.
“When you’re at home, you can get a lot of extra work in on the field. and you can sleep in your own bed,” Canham said. “They’re still living out of a suitcase.”
On the field, the Nuts already have made some news. They opened with a 14-inning win at Lake Elsinore as Canham, not wishing to drain his bullpen during the season opener, summoned infielder Jordan Cowan to pitch the final two innings.
“I asked Jordan, ‘Can you pitch?’ and he said, ‘How many zeroes do you want?’” Canham said.
Cowan retired all six batters for the win.
Pitcher Nick Neidert, ranked No. 4 among the Mariners’ top prospects, is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA after two good starts. He retired 18 of 19 batters, giving up only a single with two out in the sixth, during Modesto’s 6-0 win at Stockton on Tuesday.
“He’s always exciting to watch when he pitches,” Canham said. “He’s very prepared every time he goes out there. I know he’s the guy everyone wants out there on that day.”
