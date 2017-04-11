Neidert deals – Modesto Nuts blank Stockton Ports

Pitcher Nick Neidert, one of the top prospects in the Seattle Mariners’ minor-league organization, is living up to his reputation with the Modesto Nuts.
The righthander from suburban Atlanta, Ga., teased perfection for six sparkling innings Tuesday afternoon during the Nuts’ 6-0 win over the Stockton Ports at Stockton Ballpark. Neidert retired his first 17 batters before Iolana Akau singled to right. Manager Mitch Canham ended Neidert’s day after six inings.
Neidert (1-0) struck out eight, including five of the first six, and lowered his ERA to 1.69. Relievers Matt Walker and Lukas Schiraldi completed the one-hit shutout.
3-3 The Modesto Nuts’ early-season record
Modesto nicked Stockton starter Casey Meisner (0-2) for five runs in the first. Braden Bishop opened with a single, advanced on a passed ball and scored on Chris Mariscal’s double. The Nuts added runs on a wild pitch and RBI singles by Jordan Cowan, Eric Filia and Arturo Nieto.
Logan Taylor, one of six Nuts to have two hits, stroked a solo homer in the seventh. Modesto out-hit Stockton 15-1.
Modesto (3-3), which dropped the first game of the three-game series 8-3, caps the series Wednesday night. The Nuts make their home opener Thursday night against Lancaster at Thurman Field.
Comments