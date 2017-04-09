Baseball

Nuts bounce back from tough loss with Sunday matinee victory

The best news for the Modesto Nuts, following their Saturday night collapse, was that they returned to the field as soon as possible.

So, on Sunday afternoon, the Nuts – turning the page on their four-run ninth-inning give-away in a 10-9 loss the night before – responded with a 6-2 win at Lake Elsinore. Modesto salvaged a split of its season-opening four-game series at The Diamond.

Reggie McClain earned the first win by a Modesto starter by allowing only one earned run in 6 2/3 innings. He retired his first six batters, worked through trouble in the third, eventually struck out six and gave up five hits.

Meanwhile, Modesto built a 3-0 lead over the first five innings. Gianfranco Wawoe put Modesto ahead to stay with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Joey Curletta (2-for-5) extended the lead with his two-run single in the fifth after a walk to Austin Grebeck and singles by Braden Bishop and Chris Mariscal.

Jordan Cowan (3-for-4) twice doubled for two RBIs while Bishop, the Modesto leadoff man, scored three runs. Donnie Walton went 2-for-4.

Art Warren relieved McClain and went the final 2 1/3 innings for the save. He gave up an unearned run and three hits.

Modesto travels closer to home for a three-game series starting Monday night.

