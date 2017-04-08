Nuts fall behind fast in 8-2 loss at Lake Elsinore

The Modesto Nuts’ opening-night elation faded into a disappointing 8-2 loss Friday at night at Lake Elsinore.
Starter Pablo Lopez allowed 12 hits and eight runs in three-plus innings as Modesto fell behind 5-0. Run-scoring hits in the first inning by Josh Naylor (3-for-5, 3 RBIs) and Austin Allen put the Storm ahead to stay.
The Nuts answered with only four hits, led by Joey Curletta’s sacrifice fly and Branden Bishop’s RBI single. The Storm’s Cal Quantrill struck out seven in five innings for the win. Three Lake Elsinore pitchers chocked up 12 strikeouts.
Modesto, which featured sharp defense to win the opener 3-2 in 14 innings Thursday night, committed three errors and was out-hit 12-4.
1-1 The Modesto Nuts’ record
The Nuts’ bullpen sparkled, however, for the second straight game. Rohn Pierce, Joe Pistorese and Lukas Schiraldi combined for five hitless innings and nine strikeouts.
The Nuts and the Storm end their four-game series Saturday and Sunday. Modesto begins a three-game series Monday at Stockton, then comes to Thurman Field for its home opener Thursday night against Lancaster.
Nuts games can be heard on modestonuts.com. Announcer Keaton Gillogly has returned for his fourth season in Modesto.
