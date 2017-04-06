Wawoe! Modesto Nuts open with win in 14 over Lake Elsinore

The Modesto Nuts opened their Seattle Mariners Era with a fortunate bounce, a 14-inning marathon and a win on the mound by an infielder.
Gianfranco Wawoe’s two-out single, a ground ball that caromed off the third-base bag, brought in Joey Curletta with the go-ahead run in the Nuts’ 3-2 win Thursday night at Lake Elsinore. Modesto began the California League season with clutch pitching, errorless defense and just enough offense to hold off the Storm.
Manager Mitch Canham wheeled through five pitchers before he summoned Jordan Cowan (1-0), an infielder, in the 13th. Cowan retired all six b atters he faced for the win, and the last two outs were gems. Logan Taylor, the Nuts third baseman, reached into the seats to snag a foul ball and second baseman Chris Mariscal dove to snag the game-ending grounder.
Chris Mariscal walked and Curletta singled to open the 14th. After Taylor’s bunt failed to advance the runners and Donnie Walton flew out, Wawoe delivered his ground ball that hit the bag and bounced over the head of Lake Elsinore third baseman Ruddy Giron for the RBI single. Trevor Frank (0-1) absorbed the loss in front of the remainder of a crowd of 7,014 at The Diamond.
Ricky Eusibio and Wawoe gave Modesto a 2-0 lead with solo home runs. Wowoe, the designated hitter, was a member of the 2016 Bakersfield Blaze, the Mariners’ High-A team before the move to Modesto.
139 Remaining games for Nuts in Cal League season
Nuts starter Nick Neidert, one of the Mariners’ top prospects, blanked Lake Elsinore until the fifth. Tyler Kohlwey’s bloop infield hit proved costly for Modesto, as Michael Gettys followed with a game-tying two-run homer to left-center. That ended the night for Neidert, who allowed only three hits and struck out two.
Modesto relievers Joey Strain, Spencer Herrmann, Matthew Festa, Art Warren and Cowan shut out the Storm for the last 9 1/3 innings. Warren blanked Lake Elsinore for three innings, striking out two, before Cowan entered.
The extra-inning win was refreshing for Modesto fans. The Nuts played 18 extra-inning games last year, more than any other Cal League team, and lost 12.
Comments