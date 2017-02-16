Giants fans: Dodger Blue? Say it isn’t so, Romo!

After nine seasons in San Francisco Giants orange and black, reliever Sergio Romo signed with his boyhood team – the Los Angeles Dodgers – on Wednesday.
Many Giants fans have taken to Twitter to show their displeasure.
I hope it comes down to a #Giants VS. #Dodgers NLCS and Buster Posey Takes Sergio Romo Yard to send us to the World Series in a game 7— SportsNDrums (@sfbaydrummer) February 6, 2017
In fairness, Romo said he didn’t have the option of coming back to San Francisco. He texted KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” show on Feb. 9, telling the hosts, “I was straight up told I didn’t have a spot there anymore.”
Sergio Romo's full text messages to @knbrmurph & Mac: 'I am not [Brian] Willson, nor did I leave with a sour taste in my mouth...' pic.twitter.com/T10zaqQsZv— KNBR (@KNBR) February 9, 2017
Giants fans will have to be satisfied with the three World Series titles he helped secure in his time with San Francisco.
9 seasons.— SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 15, 2017
3 World Series Championships.
Thank you, Sergio Romo.#ForeverGiant #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/GFeG2Gqg5l
Here’s a look at what he did while with the Giants:
Seasons
Games
Wins
Losses
Saves
ERA
Innings pitched
Strikeouts
9
515
32
26
84
2.58
439.2
498
For some Giants fans, the reality of seeing Romo in a Dodgers uniform will be tough.
Gonna be so wierd seeing Sergio Romo in a Dodgers uniform— Josue Hernandez (@09Bladimir09) February 7, 2017
But they will have to face the fact that he is a Dodger now. Because, in the infamous words of Sergio Romo, that’s what’s up.
Sergio Romo is excited for his first #Dodgers jersey— Chavez Ravine Fiends (@RavineFiends) February 16, 2017
(via @dodgers)pic.twitter.com/vlq2hvAuTc
