Gregori, Downey players help guide North to all-star football victory in Merced

Ramon Machuca can check "score defensive touchdown" off his bucket list.

The Downey High linebacker, playing in his final high school football game, scooped up a loose ball and ran 80 yards into the end zone Saturday night to help lead the North to a 30-8 victory over the South in the 33rd annual North/South Rotary Bob Green All-Star Classic at Veterans Stadium in Merced.

"That's my first ever touchdown on defense," Machuca said. "I've been talking about scoring one all season and I finally get it in an all-star game."

The touchdown was made possible by Turlock's Gabriel Cordero.

Late in the second quarter, Cordero stripped the ball from South quarterback Donovan Kong (Sunnyside). Machuca grabbed the ball and had a convoy of four other North defenders that cleared the path so he could hobble his way into the end zone. Machuca was questionable to play after injuring his ankle in last week's Central California Lions All-Star Football Game in Tracy.

"All I saw was our guy tackling their quarterback," Machuca said. "I was going out there to hit him, too, and I saw (Cordero) strip the ball out. As soon as I picked up the ball I saw the end zone. I was running and my ankle was hurting. I just ran straight for the end zone. If somebody caught me, oh well. I was going for it."





As Machuca ran toward the end zone, Cordero did a back flip to celebrate. Machuca was soon celebrating his first touchdown.

The play gave the North, made up of Sac-Joaquin Section players from Stanislaus and Merced counties, a 17-0 lead halftime lead. The South squad was comprised of players from the Central Section.

Through the air or on special teams — Gregori's Jace Tessaro had a touchdown and Turlock kicker Dallin Tilby nailed a 48-yard field goal — the North dominated in much the same way the Stanislaus and Merced county-led South players did one week earlier in a 24-2 victory in the Lions Game.

Hilmar quarterback Tristan Crowley (9) signals to a teammate to block for him as he scrambles up the field for the North All-Stars during the 33rd annual North/South Rotary Bob Green All-Star Classic at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The North All-Stars beat the South All-Stars 30-8. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The North offense produced two touchdowns with Los Banos quarterback Anthony Caballero throwing one to fellow Tiger teammate Paul Calderon and Hilmar quarterback Tristan Crowley finding Patterson's James Perez on an 11-yard pass that gave the North a 10-0 lead with 9 minutes, 28 seconds left before halftime.

Crowley set up the scoring drive by turning a couple broken plays on bad snaps into 38 rushing yards on three carries.

"Usually on plays like that I just try to get my eyes up the field as fast as possible," Crowley said. "If I see a hole, I'm just going to take it because the three-second clock is going off in my head. I've got to get out of there."

Gustine's Oliver Perez (32) rushes for the North All-Stars during the 33rd annual North/South Rotary Bob Green All-Star Classic at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The North All-Stars beat the South All-Stars 30-8. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The story of the night for the North was its defense.

The North shut out the South in the first half with a goal-line stand at the end of the second quarter. The South had four plays from the 5-yard line or inside, but couldn't score. The South tried a reverse on the final play with Firebaugh's Tyler Palmer trying to score around the right side, but he was met at the 1-yard line by five defenders.

The North special teams accounted for the other touchdown when South punter Jack Wilkins (Buchanan) kicked the ball in the back of one of his players. Tessaro picked the ball up and ran 5 yards into the end zone for a touchdown and a 30-0 lead with 7:54 left in the third quarter.

Tilby scored the first points of the game on a 48-yard field goal late in the first quarter that gave the North a 3-0 lead.

Los Banos' Anthony Caballero (4) is tackled as he rushes up the field for the North All-Stars during the 33rd annual North/South Rotary Bob Green All-Star Classic at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The North All-Stars beat the South All-Stars 30-8. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Los Banos' Calderon hauled in a 19-yard TD pass from Caballero. The two connected last season 36 times for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

"It would have been cool to catch a touchdown from the other quarterback, but it was special to catch one from my quarterback one last time," Calderon said.

The South's only score — with 9:58 left in the game — came on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Caruthers' Jared Gilmore to Palmer. Palmer also caught a two-point conversion pass from Gilmore.





Despite some bad blood between the teams during the game, each posed for pictures together afterward.





"It's been a lot of fun this week," Crowley said. "It was a good experience. It's good preparation for college."