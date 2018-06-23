Local Digest: Football passing camps this week; Escalon, RC earn honors

Some of the area's top high school quarterbacks will be on display Tuesday night in Modesto.

Downey High will host a passing camp involving 12 teams, among them Gregori, Beyer, Davis, Hughson, Modesto and Escalon.

The goal?

"For teams to improve and to get more reps in," Downey coach Jeremy Plaa said.

There will be another camp on Saturday at Modesto Junior College featuring at least eight area teams.

Two days later, the Sac-Joaquin Section's "preseason dead period" begins. That's where no contact is allowed between players and coaches. It ends July 23, when football teams can begin practicing for the 2018 season.

Plaa said he's looking at two, possibly three quarterbacks, to tap as his starter for 2018. Two of them — juniors Bryce Gouker and Ethan Difuntorum — bring different qualities.

Plaa said Gouker is more of a passer, Difuntorum more of a runner.

Tuesday's camp runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Six teams will work from 5:30-7 p.m. The other six from 7-8:30 p.m.

Two offenses will be on the field on either side of the hashmarks and one defense will rotate between the two.

ESCALON, RIPON CHRISTIAN PROGRAMS RISE ABOVE — The Escalon boys and girls athletic programs placed in the Top 10 in the 2nd Annual Commissioner's Cup, the Sac-Joaquin Section announced last week. The Commissioner's Cup is a program that recognizes the top all-around sections. Points are awarded for where teams finish in Section competition.





The Escalon boys finished tied with Colfax for seventh and the girls tied for 10th with Ripon Christian. Placer was the top boys program and Davis Senior was the top girls.

The Escalon boys were awarded points for finishes by its football, soccer, team wrestling, dual wrestling golf and baseball teams. The girls received points for the postseason performances by their golf, volleyball and softball teams.

Ripon Christian received points from their volleyball, basketball and softball teams.

Escalon and Ripon Christian were the only Stanislaus District schools to make the Top 10.

NUTS BACK ON MONDAY — Don't be fooled by the Modesto Nuts' 0-2 start to the second half of the California League season or its last-place finish in the first half.

The Nuts have two of the top five hitters in the league (shortstop Bryson Brigman, .324, 3rd; and second baseman Donnie Walton, .309, 5th) and the league's fourth-best home run hitter (center fielder Gareth Morgan, 11).

At last week's California League All-Star Game, won by the North, 8-1, Nuts first baseman Evan White had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs and third baseman Joe Rizzo went 2-for-2 with two doubles.

"I think it's definitely a positive thing going into the second half, to take that momentum," White told milb.com correspondent Josh Jackson of the Nuts' collective All-Star experience.

The Nuts, who conclude a four-game series at Stockton on Sunday, return to John Thurman Field on Monday against Lancaster for the start of a nine-game homestand.

It concludes on July 3, when the Nuts will have their Fourth of July fireworks show after their game against Lake Elsinore. Plenty of tickets remain.

DID YOU KNOW? — When Beyer, Davis and Johansen were moved down to the Western Athletic Conference, it added plenty of travel time for teams of sports whose schedules include home-and-away games. Each team will be looking roughly at 99-mile roundtrips to Los Banos and Pacheco high schools, a 77-mile roundtrip to Mountain House High and a 52-mile roundtrip to Lathrop High. Message to student-athletes: Pack your books.

EX-STANISLAUS STAR 10TH — Former Stanislaus State javelin thrower Channing Wilsonfinished 10th at the U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Championships last week. Wilson had a throw of 164 feet, 2 inches, at Drake Stadium in Iowa. Kara Winger won the event with a throw of 206-3.

DMC RAISES FUNDS — At its 4th annual Sports Screenings at Enochs High, Doctors Medical Center helped raise about $43,750 for the Modesto City Schools, Modesto Christian and Central Catholic athletic programs. The medical crew conducted 1,750 health screenings for the high schools' incoming 2018-19 athletes.

SIERRA NAMES COACH — There will be a familiar name in the dugout next season at Sierra High in Manteca. Travis Thomson, the son of legendary coach Jack Thomson, who concluded his final season in May, takes over the reins. Jack Thomson had coached for 41 years, the last 23 at Sierra and recently won his 600th game. Travis Thomson had been an assistant for his dad.





Key Upcoming Dates

June 26: Passing camp at Downey High

June 30: Passing camp at Modesto Junior College

July 2: Preseason dead period starts for football (July 9 for other sports; July 23 for water polo)

July 23: Practice beings for Sac-Joaquin Section football teams. All other teams July 30 except water polo (Aug. 13)

Aug. 17: Opening night for football

Aug. 24: Central Catholic at De La Salle

Sept. 28: League play begins in the six-team Division II Central California Athletic League (Modesto, Gregori, Enochs, Downey, Turlock, Pitman)