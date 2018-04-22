Football players get a chance to shine at Turlock combine

Presumptive Turlock High quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz made his way from station to station at Sunday’s National Underclassmen Combine at Turlock’s Joe Debely Stadium. Before each drill began, Kosakiewicz would ask the attending coach, “What’s the high mark here?”
Not that he’s competitive or anything, but Kosakiewicz turned in the fastest 40-yard dash (4.4 seconds hand held), the longest broad jump (10 feet, 1 inch) and the highest vertical leap (34½ inches).
“I hate to lose,” said Kosakiewicz, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior.
Kosakiewicz was named the No. 2 quarterback at the combine, behind Pacheco’s Marcus Ordunez, but as an overall package Kosakiewicz was the breakout star of the five-hour event.
All told, 69 football players, ranging in grades seven to 11 and from Chico to Tehachapi, took part.
“We’ve had a good group of kids turn out,” said Turlock High head football coach James Peterson. “We’ve got good evaluations and now they can get put online. A third-party evaluation always helps that recruiting process and hopefully, for one of these guys, it’ll work out for them and they’ll be on to the next level in no time.”
Turlock High was well-represented at the combine, but Stanislaus District schools Central Valley, Hughson, Hilmar, El Capitan, Los Banos and Mountain House also sent players to participate.
“I was very impressed,” said NUC’s Rick Welte. “I travel around the west coast for NUC combines and I’ve never seen a greater group of kids in the entire state, as well as the West Coast. Very impressed with this coaching staff here at Turlock, as well as the turnout. Very impressed, and we’re going to make this part of our routine from here on out.”
