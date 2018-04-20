Specialize? Not at Central Catholic, where 6 multi-sport athletes sign with colleges.

Central Catholic athletic director Billy Hylla (right) introduces six senior student-athletes who have signed letters of intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level. Those six are: Anthony Vazquez, cross country and track, Saint Mary's College; Joshua Hamilton, basketball, Chico State; Emilio Guajardo, football, Cal Lutheran University; Coleby Garrett, football, Cal Luthern University; Zuri Sizemore, football, Willamette University; and Miguel Olivo Jr., baseball, Vanguard University. James Burns The Modesto Bee