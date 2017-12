More Videos 0:55 Gregori’s Avina is District football Player of the Year Pause 1:31 Local football players sign letters of intent 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto 2:38 In photos: Couple's life of adventure across early 1900s California 1:50 Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14 Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax 1:35 Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below 1:22 President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over' 3:42 Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gregori’s Avina is District football Player of the Year Gregori H.S. quarterback Bobby Avina, Who helped guide the Jaguars to an undefeated regular-season and the schools first MMC football championship, is the Stanislaus District football Player of the Year for 2017. (jcortez@modbeecom) Gregori H.S. quarterback Bobby Avina, Who helped guide the Jaguars to an undefeated regular-season and the schools first MMC football championship, is the Stanislaus District football Player of the Year for 2017. (jcortez@modbeecom) jcortez@modbee.com

Gregori H.S. quarterback Bobby Avina, Who helped guide the Jaguars to an undefeated regular-season and the schools first MMC football championship, is the Stanislaus District football Player of the Year for 2017. (jcortez@modbeecom) jcortez@modbee.com